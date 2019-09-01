Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

TGE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tallgrass Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of TGE stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Tallgrass Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Tallgrass Energy’s payout ratio is currently 170.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

