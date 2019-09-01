TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.17, 291,543 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 469,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TapImmune in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TapImmune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

Get TapImmune alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.85 and a current ratio of 16.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TapImmune Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter L. Hoang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TapImmune stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of TapImmune worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for TapImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TapImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.