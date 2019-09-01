TEAM (TokenStars) Reaches Market Cap of $184,221.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $184,221.00 and $5,763.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015461 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000137 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

