Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.36, Morningstar.com reports. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tech Data updated its Q3 2020 guidance to $2.85-3.15 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.85-3.15 EPS.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.14. Tech Data has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $111.08.

Get Tech Data alerts:

In other Tech Data news, Director Thomas I. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $201,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,020.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $209,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,237.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $819,858 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the second quarter worth approximately $52,578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 31.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,161,000 after buying an additional 334,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 87.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after buying an additional 290,160 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after buying an additional 116,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 1,960.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after buying an additional 114,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

TECD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tech Data from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tech Data to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.