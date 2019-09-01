Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TECD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tech Data from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tech Data from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

TECD opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. Tech Data has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $111.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $99.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Tech Data’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tech Data will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tech Data news, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $209,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,237.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Tonnison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $819,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tech Data by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tech Data by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99,380 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tech Data by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tech Data by 31.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,161,000 after purchasing an additional 334,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tech Data by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 715,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,867,000 after purchasing an additional 61,074 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

