Tether Price Down 0.1% This Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010459 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, OKEx, DigiFinex and Bitfinex. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and approximately $13.04 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00223052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.93 or 0.01336235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00090942 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022697 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,095,057,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,007,869,728 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BtcTurk, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, Iquant, Gate.io, BigONE, Poloniex, Instant Bitex, TOPBTC, Kraken, ZB.COM, Kucoin, IDCM, BitMart, BitForex, OOOBTC, IDAX, Binance, Huobi, LBank, CoinBene, TDAX, UEX, Coinut, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Upbit, OKEx, EXX, Liqui, Trade By Trade, Kryptono, FCoin, Bitfinex, ChaoEX, CoinEx, Sistemkoin, Bibox, Exmo, HitBTC, C2CX, MBAex, Bittrex, QBTC, B2BX, ABCC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

