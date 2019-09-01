Teza Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 60.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 721.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 22,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,190,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,192 shares in the company, valued at $21,232,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,210,609.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,373.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,995. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCLH traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,567. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

