Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 146.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period.

GTES stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gates Industrial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $809.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha purchased 264,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,101,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grant Gawronski purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,010,708 shares of company stock worth $8,205,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

