Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 7,904 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,823,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,473,000 after buying an additional 1,303,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,078,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,626,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 382,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,089,000 after buying an additional 191,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,679,000 after purchasing an additional 171,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

In other J M Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $249,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $84,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,829.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,019 shares of company stock worth $457,363. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J M Smucker stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,804. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.32 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

