Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $2.80 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after buying an additional 3,553,686 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after buying an additional 2,472,300 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,371,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after buying an additional 1,822,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,873,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $102,521,000 after buying an additional 1,296,138 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,116,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,698,632. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.