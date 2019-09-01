Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,216,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,260,000 after acquiring an additional 345,462 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 78.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 149,451 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 27.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 578,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 126,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after acquiring an additional 99,860 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $332,638.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares in the company, valued at $307,506.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

KRC traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $77.86. The company had a trading volume of 212,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,176. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $80.66.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

