The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned 0.06% of The Western Union worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.7% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 83,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 80,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 137,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $93,015.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,902.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $327,429.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,276.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,267. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WU stock remained flat at $$22.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,233,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $22.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

