TheStreet Downgrades JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.45.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $20.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $58,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,055.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,442.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,335 shares of company stock valued at $271,920. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 109,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

