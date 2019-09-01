Theta Fuel Hits 1-Day Volume of $968,212.00 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $18.44 million and $968,212.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

