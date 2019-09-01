ThoreNext (THX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $155,944.00

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for about $8.79 or 0.00089998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $190.42 million and $155,944.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00221150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $129.46 or 0.01324893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018238 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00090292 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021637 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

