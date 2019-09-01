Tieton Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,450 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the period. Trecora Resources makes up 4.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Trecora Resources worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 503.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

In other Trecora Resources news, major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $54,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick D. Quarles acquired 7,389 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $71,229.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,136.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,009 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TREC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.20 million, a PE ratio of 895.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREC. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Trecora Resources Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.