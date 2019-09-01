Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a $98.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.37.

Shares of TIF opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $131.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.57.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $241,262.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,146.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $23,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,346,681 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 312.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

