Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

TLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Pivotal Research set a $11.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Tilly’s stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.67 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $100,952.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,548.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,268 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $25,621.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,375 shares in the company, valued at $159,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tilly’s by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 157.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

