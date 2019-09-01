Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Lessened by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 640.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,520. The firm has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

