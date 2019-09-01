TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.45. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 179,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

