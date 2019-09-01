Transcodium (TNS) Market Cap Reaches $185,974.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Transcodium has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Transcodium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $185,974.00 and $50,446.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00223022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.85 or 0.01331477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00091675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018472 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022662 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

