Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.43). Transocean reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 583.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.81 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a $12.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $10.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $131,192. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard E. Davis acquired 98,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $622,611.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 134,849 shares of company stock valued at $810,982. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Transocean by 11.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 284,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $311,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,500 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Transocean by 51.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,462,706 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $329,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538,067 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 34.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,121 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transocean stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,585,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,721,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.88. Transocean has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.75.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

