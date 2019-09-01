Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.98. 1,493,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,414. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $172.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.74.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $99,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,998,802.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,069 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

