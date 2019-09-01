Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.08 Million Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,384 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 752.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $244,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,474.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,962.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,310. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.80. 1,803,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,894. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

