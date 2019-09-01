Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $79.18. 981,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,556. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $2,817,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,388,548 shares in the company, valued at $449,945,435.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $94,037.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,316.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

