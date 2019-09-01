Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 230,534 Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 230,534 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Encana worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 20,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 143,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Encana alerts:

ECA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Encana in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Encana from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Encana from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:ECA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,853,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,408,070. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Encana Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Encana had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Research analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Encana’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

In related news, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $26,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $629,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA).

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.