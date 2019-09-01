Trexquant Investment LP Sells 14,409 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,409 shares during the quarter. Hilton Hotels makes up about 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Hilton Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

Hilton Hotels stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.37. 1,108,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.44.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.