Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,722,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,046,319. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76. The firm has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,060,326 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

