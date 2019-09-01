Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 963,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. 11,038,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,348,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 117.72% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.0121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $3,039,076.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 913,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $986,642.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 265,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.37.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.