Trollcoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $283,278.00 and $5.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021795 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002475 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00151713 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,572.86 or 0.99846516 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003294 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00038711 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 591,113,964 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

