TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRUE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $5.00 price objective on TrueCar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $41,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,744 shares in the company, valued at $658,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the second quarter worth $60,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter worth $67,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in TrueCar by 654.8% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TrueCar by 1,117.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. 495,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,142. The company has a market cap of $414.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.55. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $14.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

