TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $143,532.00 and $2.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021692 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.02310662 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000341 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021482 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

