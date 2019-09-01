Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,769,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 387,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,615,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,861,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,434,000 after buying an additional 278,988 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 68.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,048,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,623,000 after buying an additional 1,240,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 25.4% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,983,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,127,000 after buying an additional 604,694 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.04. 1,953,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.