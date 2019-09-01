Ultiledger (ULT) Price Hits $0.0341 on Major Exchanges

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $21.78 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger token can now be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00221380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.01338774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00091070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018161 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021996 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,524,862 tokens. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io.

The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

