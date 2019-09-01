UNIVERSAL CASH Achieves Market Cap of $3.80 Million (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded up 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $10.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Exrates and C2CX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00223001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.01334721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00091048 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022697 BTC.

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH was first traded on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIVERSAL CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, C2CX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

