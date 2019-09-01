UNUS SED LEO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.96 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00011791 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $4.96 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00689322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016414 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.