USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

USAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 target price on USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 9,383.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,727,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530,322 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 9,183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 14,278,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,203,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 599,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $898,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 121,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,213. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.87 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.82%. USA Compression Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.37%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

