Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Up to $10.72

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.72. Vale shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 29,953,967 shares.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vale from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.34). Vale had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Vale by 6.9% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 97,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 8.1% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 16.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

