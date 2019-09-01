Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,130,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 278.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,048,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,321,000 after buying an additional 770,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,324,000 after buying an additional 176,840 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 11,271.1% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 619,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after buying an additional 614,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 218.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 569,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,719,000 after buying an additional 391,136 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.15. The company had a trading volume of 374,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

