Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of VEEV opened at $160.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 450 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.33, for a total value of $67,648.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $349,216.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,539 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $700,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,839 shares of company stock worth $12,607,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 44,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,804,000 after buying an additional 272,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

