Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.00 Million

Analysts expect that Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report sales of $27.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.49 million and the highest is $27.50 million. Vericel posted sales of $22.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $115.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.34 million to $115.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $147.70 million, with estimates ranging from $143.39 million to $152.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vericel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

In other Vericel news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $334,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $273,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,811.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $890,450 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vericel by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,661. Vericel has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $745.03 million, a P/E ratio of -118.14 and a beta of 2.75.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

