VeriCoin (VRC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,315.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and $8,315.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002565 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00151594 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,708.88 or 1.00769477 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003029 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00037047 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,019,370 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

