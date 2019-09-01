Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 71.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,933 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,535 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,614,000 after acquiring an additional 688,375 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $230,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,215,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

