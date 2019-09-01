Viacoin 1-Day Volume Hits $69,862.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $69,862.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Coinroom and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00687208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016412 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000718 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,153,287 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance, Upbit, OOOBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.