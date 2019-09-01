VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566,949 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $62,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in VICI Properties by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,357 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VICI Properties news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $323,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. R. Payne acquired 10,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $225,249.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,707,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,929. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 179.91 and a quick ratio of 179.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. VICI Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 64.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.41.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

