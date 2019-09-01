Vitae (VITAE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.76 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Vitae has a market capitalization of $37.76 million and $40,982.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00021507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vitae has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003384 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004042 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 18,006,932 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.