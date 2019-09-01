VIVO (VIVO) Hits Market Capitalization of $7,257.00

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, VIVO has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. VIVO has a market capitalization of $7,257.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIVO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,609.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.60 or 0.01776601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.61 or 0.02901483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00674035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00702452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00064588 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00469830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008917 BTC.

VIVO Coin Profile

VIVO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 5,551,939 coins and its circulating supply is 4,731,939 coins. The official message board for VIVO is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg. VIVO’s official website is www.vivocoin.net. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIVO Coin Trading

VIVO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

