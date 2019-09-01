Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,968,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 937,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,069,000 after purchasing an additional 626,701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 1,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,764 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

NYSE ADC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.69. The company had a trading volume of 197,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.16.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,872,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $65,865.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $509,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.