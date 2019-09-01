Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 12,266 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.42. 1,171,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $967.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.67. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.86 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 124.06%. Research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARR shares. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.33.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

