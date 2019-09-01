Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,242 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 119.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 209.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.29. 645,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.59. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $217.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,823,258.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $108,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,233.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,771 shares of company stock worth $15,398,375 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

